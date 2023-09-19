Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOFree Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,687,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,592,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,281 shares of company stock worth $2,021,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Zuora Stock Down 2.0 %

ZUO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,471. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

