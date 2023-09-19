Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

