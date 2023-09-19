123,090 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

