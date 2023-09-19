Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Graco comprises 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 241.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

