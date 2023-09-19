Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.46. The stock had a trading volume of 158,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average is $368.38. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

