Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 112.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 48,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 552,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,640,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.65 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

