Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,954,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 221,836 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 165,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,614. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.