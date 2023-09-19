First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CSX were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

