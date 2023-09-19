Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

NYSE TT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,933. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

