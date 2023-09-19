Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 78,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $149.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $155.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.