Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 221 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

CMI opened at $238.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

