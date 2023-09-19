Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. 906,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,262. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.