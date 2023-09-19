Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.64.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

CHTR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $455.43. The company had a trading volume of 94,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

