iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.78. 3,828,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,328,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.