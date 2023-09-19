Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 448,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

