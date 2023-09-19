Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Makes New $540,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 1,236,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,887. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

