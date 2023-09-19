Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 182,063 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,680. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

