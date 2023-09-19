69,466 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Peakstone Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 5,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKST shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

