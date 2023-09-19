Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 65,668.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,110,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.97. 34,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $195.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

