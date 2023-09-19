Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,347. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

