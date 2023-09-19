Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,256 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,743,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,967,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,824. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

