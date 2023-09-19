Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 151,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

