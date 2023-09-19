Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

MPC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.48. 321,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,547. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

