Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Microsoft stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,454,209. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 28,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 7,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.