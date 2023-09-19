Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.26. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

