Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Plans $0.35 Final Dividend

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Ingram 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. Corporate insiders own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Nick Scali Company Profile

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

