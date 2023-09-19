Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
