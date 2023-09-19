Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 151,759 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

