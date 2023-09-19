Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.