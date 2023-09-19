Berkshire Bank Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

