First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

