Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.8% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.