American National Bank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 24,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

