American National Bank Buys 305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American National Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $518,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.21.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

