American National Bank Has $833,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

