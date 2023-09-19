Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

