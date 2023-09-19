Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.84 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.10. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

