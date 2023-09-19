Royal Fund Management LLC Has $680,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Global Medical REIT worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

