Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

