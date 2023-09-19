Royal Fund Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFQY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFQY opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

