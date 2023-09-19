iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

