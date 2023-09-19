iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

