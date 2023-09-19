First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

