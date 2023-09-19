Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 572,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -850.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

