First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 907 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PHM opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

