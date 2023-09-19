First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.