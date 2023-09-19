Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Drops By 18.3%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.07.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.
