Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Decreases By 18.4%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 373.22% and a negative return on equity of 193.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

Further Reading

