High Ground Investment Management LLP Buys 21,828 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 41.5% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $474.10 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

