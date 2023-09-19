Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 834,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,000. Honda Motor makes up approximately 9.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

