Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,000. ResMed makes up approximately 4.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,246. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

